How To Watch The Democratic Presidential Primary Debate Tonight

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, the next batch of 10 Democratic presidential candidates will take to the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL, for night two of the first presidential primary debate of the 2020 election.
The candidates have been split into two groups of 10, and tonight, it's former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang. Ahead, here's how to tune in.
What time is the Democratic debate tonight?
Tonight's debate kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and will run for two hours. But if you want to whet your appetite with a little political commentary before the debate begins, you can tune in starting at 7 on MSNBC.
Can I watch the Democratic debate On TV? What channel?
Yes, yes you can. The debate will air live on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo, the latter of which will provide Spanish translation in real time.
Can I stream the Democratic Debate online if I don’t have cable?
Cord-cutters, rejoice. You, too, can be politically engaged, no log-ins needed. The debate will be streaming on nbcnews.com, msnbc.com, and the NBC News app, which you can access via Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. NBC is also available (in select markets, so be sure to check your local listings) on Sling TV Blue, Hulu with Live TV, Playstation Vue, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Now.
You can also stream the broadcast on Twitter via @NBCNews and @TelemundoNews or on NBC's TikTok account.
When is the next Democratic debate?
There will be 12 primary debates total between now and April 2020, with the next debates being held on Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.
