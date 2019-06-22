KFC Is Going Orange For July With A New Cheetos Chicken Sandwich

Cheetos are delicious. Cheetos go perfectly with sandwiches and can transport you right back to childhood packed lunch if you were totally uncool and your parents didn’t buy you Lunchables.
But what about Cheetos on a fried chicken sandwich?
KFC is making the cheesy puff on sandwich dream come true this July by releasing a new Cheetos Sandwich. The sandwich will contain an extra crispy chicken filet covered in a “special Cheetos sauce,” mayo, and Cheetos on a toasted bun.
As for how many Cheetos are on the sandwich, it will be a “pinch of the thumb, index, and middle fingers' layer of crunchy Cheetos," KFC told Food & Wine magazine.
I suppose if that’s not enough for the Cheetos enthusiasts out there, maybe you can make a special request for extra Cheetos when you order.
The jury is out on how the sandwich will taste, but there appears to be a lot of early enthusiasts on Twitter who plan to run, not walk, to the nearest KFC when the sandwich debuts on July 1.
Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC— KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019
I will vote for the first candidate who calls the new fried chicken cheeto sandwich their comfort food no questions asked— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) June 20, 2019
it’s 2019 you can’t expect anyone to greet the news of a KFC Cheeto sandwich with anything other than a “fuck it I’d eat one”— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) June 20, 2019
Whatever your pleasure regarding Cheetos or the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich, it will be at KFC for four weeks in July, so you have plenty of time to decide. KFC is also hosting an “All Orange Everything” (is this Trump shade?) pop-up in New York City on June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST at 242 E 14th St.
In addition to early access to Cheetos Sandwiches, there will also be a chance to try Cheetos hot wings, Cheetos loaded fries, and Mac and Cheetos Bowls, as well as cocktails, including some made with the brand's new exclusive Mountain Dew flavor, Sweet Lightning.
Honestly, a Mountain Dew cocktail with a Cheetos Chicken Sandwich is probably the most American thing you can do to celebrate the Fourth of July.
