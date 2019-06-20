Apple Is Recalling 2015 MacBook Pros & Here's What You Need To Know

If you bought a MacBook between September 2015 and February 2017, you might want to stop what you're doing. Apple is recalling its 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display, citing a potential "fire safety risk" that could result from the battery overheating.
If you're not sure whether your laptop falls in this camp, you can check its eligibility here by entering in the serial number. If it qualifies, Apple will replace the battery free of charge. You can either bring it to Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Store, or arrange to mail it in via Apple Support, and service can take up to two weeks. But before you take it in, be sure to back up your computer's data first.
Apple is voluntarily recalling a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units due to batteries that may pose a fire safety risk. Check to see if your battery should be replaced, free of charge: https://t.co/dkf35fqM7N pic.twitter.com/DC84sK2NdV— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) June 20, 2019
But don't worry — if you bought a different model during this time, you're in the clear. The recall just concerns 15-inch Pros. And in case you forgot when you got your computer, here are the exact specs of the model in question.
This recall comes after DJ White Panda shared a video on Twitter of his 2015 MacBook Pro burning and smoking in May — a saga that he also chronicled on Reddit. So like, if you don't want your 2015 MacBook to turn into the below, we suggest checking out your laptop's serial number ASAP.
At the moment it’s in a fire proof safe at local Apple store. Waiting on next steps.— White Panda (@whitepanda) May 29, 2019
