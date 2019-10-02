Story from TV Shows

These Are All The Shows Cancelled In Netflix's 2019 Bloodbath

Ariana Romero
PHoto: courtesy of Netflix.
Some years you see more Netflix casualties than others. Remember that terrible period where The Get Down, Sense8, and a handful of other shows were cancelled within days of each other? Well, 2019 is making that mournful era look like child’s play.
This year, the streaming service has cancelled so many shows, you may not even realize one of your favorites is already done. Ask the people who love Chambers, the trippy teen paranormal mystery that was cancelled in June, two months after its series premiere. The announcement was met with an outpouring of social media grief. Chambers' lead, Sivan Alyra Rose, is at the forefront of that very upsetting movement.
Then, there are the shows that were cancelled this year in the kindest way possible: with the gift of one last hurrah. Netflix has renewed quite a number of shows by announcing their upcoming seasons will also be their last.
Keep reading to find out if your favorite show is gone forever. The answer will surprise you.
Dear White People


Ending with season 4

It's time to graduate from Winchester Universiy. Justin Simien's college dramedy will officially end with its upcoming fourth and final season. The last 10 episodes of DWP will have to wrap up the Order of X mystery and quite a few dangling romances.

While fans may be mourning the imminent loss of their favorite show, the cast is celebrating their chance to return to Winchester one final time. Netflix announced Dear White People's final season renewal with a video of its stars cheering over the announcement.
GLOW


Ending with season 4

At the beginning of September 2019, Vulture editor Joe Adalian tweeted a reminder to followers: “Netflix makes a lot of renewal calls based on 28-day viewing. That window for #GLOW S3 closes this week.” The need to alert possible audience members to GLOW's ticking clocked suggested possible doom for the beloved wrestling series.

However, just over two weeks later, Netflix shared some good news with fans. GLOW would come back for a fourth season. Unfortunately, there was also some predictably bad news too. This last batch of episodes would also be GLOW's last season.

So enjoy the electric chemistry of Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Chris Lowell and the rest of GLOW's great cast while you can. We'll always have Vegas, right?
The OA



Cancelled after season 2

On Sunday, August 5, The OA writer Claire Kiechel tweeted, “Today is the day to watch/finish/rewatch if you haven’t and tomorrow please tweet!” The next day, Netflix officially cancelled the series, telling Variety, “We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to [creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij] … We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

This means Marling and Batmanglij's reported five season plan has been prematurely axed — and that mind bending season 2 cliffhanger will now stand as the series finale. At least, in some other dimension, we can believe the OA team dazzled us with 24 more weirder-than-weird episodes.
Trinkets



Ending with season 2

Trinkets, which premiered in June 2019, stands out as a Netflix cult favorite that has managed to get a renewal despite lukewarm pop cultural chatter. In July 2019, the streaming service confirmed the YA series will end in 2020 with the upcoming second and final season.

It's time to find out for whom those finale sirens truly tolled.
Tuca & Bertie



Cancelled after season 1

Say goodbye to television's only bird BFF show. Netflix cancelled Tuca & Bertie a few months after the adult animated comedy, anchored by the voice talents of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, premiered in May 2019.

The series' creator, Lisa Hanawalt, confirmed the news on Twitter in a touching thread.

When you're really missing Tuca & Bertie you can at least turn to its stars' other content on the streaming site. Haddish has a new standup special, They Ready, coming out in August 2019. Always Be My Maybe star Wong also has two specials up on Netflix: Hard Knock Wife and Baby Cobra.
She's Gotta Have It



Cancelled after season 2

Netflix has officially cancelled its polarizing Spike Lee drama, She's Gotta Have It. Still, the streaming service remains in the Lee business as they are collaborating with the filmmaker on his upcoming movie, Da 5 Bloods, starring Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman.

Lee is planning to shop further seasons of She's Gotta Have It to other networks, Vulture reports.
One Day At A Time



Cancelled after season 3

The beloved Norman Lear sitcom reboot, now revolving around a Cuban-American family, was abruptly cancelled in March 2019, one month after its third season premiere. Since then, fans and crew members alike have been rooting for its return on another network or streaming service.

Only time and the power of Rita Moreno will tell if we get more of the Alvarez family on our television screens.
A Series of Unfortunate Events



Ended with season 3

Netflix’s Neil Patrick Harris-led adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s best-selling series ended with its third season in January 2019. At least it was a pre-planned goodbye.
Friends From College



Cancelled after season 2

If we’re all being honest, Friends From College had a delightful second season. That didn’t stop Netflix from cancelling the ensemble comedy — starring Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, and Fred Savage — in February.
Santa Clarita Diet



Cancelled after season 3

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant’s Santa Clarita Diet had one of the weirdest season finale cliffhangers of the year. A zombie ball spider thing, a possible possession, and the word “mama” are all involved.

Now, that strange series of events will stand as Clarita Diet’s permanent farewell, since Netflix canceled the supernatural comedy in May. Sorry, Joel (Olyphant). Or are you Mr. Ball Legs?
Chambers



Cancelled after season 1

One Day at a Time is Netflix’s most painful cancelation of 2019. Chambers comes in second. The spooky mystery series tells the story of Sasha Yazzie (Sivan Alyra Rose), an indigenous teen, giving viewers TV's first-ever series led by a Native American woman. Chambers was scary, smart, and confounding, like any bingeable show should be.

Yet, Netflix cancelled the drama — which also starred A-listers like Uma Thurman and crystal daddy Tony Goldwyn — in June. It’s no surprise Chambers’ star, 19-year-old Sivan Alyra Rose, has been very vocal on Twitter about how much the cancelation has affected her.
Lucifer



Ending with season 5

In 2018, Netflix saved FOX fan-favorite supernatural procedural Lucifer from network cancelation. Now, following the drama’s May 2019 premiere on the streaming service, it’s ending one again. Netflix confirmed Lucifer would end for good with its upcoming fifth season, which is expected to debut in 2020.

It's a bittersweet time for the Lucifans.
The Rain



Ending with season 3

Netflix renewed the Scandinavian YA thriller weeks after its second season premiered in May 2019. The Rain’s upcoming third season will also be its last, as the service confirmed with a tweet.
Dark



Ending with season 3

As with The Rain, the pre-planned demise of Netflix’s other dystopian-flavored teen series Dark,was announced via social media post. Creator Baran bo Odar confirmed on Instagram that his show’s third season was in production and would be the final chapter in the Dark saga.
Orange Is the New Black



Ending with season 7, premiering July 26

You’ve got (not that much) time with the ladies of Orange Is the New Black. The iconic Netflix drama will wrap on Friday, July 26, with its seventh season. Since OITNB’s creative team went into the 2019 run aware it would be their last, we can hope for a satisfying ending for television’s favorite inmates.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the eighth season as the final season. The seventh season will be its final season.
Travelers



Cancelled after season 3

Netflix had an Eric McCormack-led sci-fi adventure series about time travel and saving the world. It ran for three seasons. Now, it’s over.
Fuller House



Ending with season 5 in fall 2019

It’s time to say goodbye to the Tanner family once again. Netflix announced in January 2019 that Fuller House would end in the coming year with its fifth season. The sitcom revival’s last episode will debut in fall 2019.

Consistent guest star Lori Loughlin won't be there for just a few reasons.
The Ranch



Ending with season 4 in 2020

Star-producer Ashton Kutcher confirmed The Ranch is ending over the next year. The first 10 episodes of the fourth and final season will air sometime in 2019. The final 10 will premiere in 2020. Hold on to your backward cap.
