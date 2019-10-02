Some years you see more Netflix casualties than others. Remember that terrible period where The Get Down, Sense8, and a handful of other shows were cancelled within days of each other? Well, 2019 is making that mournful era look like child’s play.
This year, the streaming service has cancelled so many shows, you may not even realize one of your favorites is already done. Ask the people who love Chambers, the trippy teen paranormal mystery that was cancelled in June, two months after its series premiere. The announcement was met with an outpouring of social media grief. Chambers' lead, Sivan Alyra Rose, is at the forefront of that very upsetting movement.
Then, there are the shows that were cancelled this year in the kindest way possible: with the gift of one last hurrah. Netflix has renewed quite a number of shows by announcing their upcoming seasons will also be their last.
Keep reading to find out if your favorite show is gone forever. The answer will surprise you.
Let's go shake Winchester up one last time! Happy to share that @DearWhitePeople will return for a fourth and final season!! 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/MWPEamOjpE— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) October 2, 2019
#Glow has been renewed for a fourth and final season! pic.twitter.com/nI0OjJNjR1— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 20, 2019
thanks to the lucifans, #lucifer's story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EvknS5AVHK— Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 6, 2019
#TheRain has been renewed for a third and final season pic.twitter.com/ZyDRLr3uQq— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 19, 2019
And it‘s official! We are working on Dark Season 3. It is the final cycle of this great journey. We always had three season in mind when we developed Dark and are happy to tell you that we will start shooting the third and final season in 4 weeks so we can deliver you guys the final chapter of Dark next year. Thank you Netflix for trusting us! Thank you to ALL THE DARK FANS AROUND THE WORLD! You are amazing! We love you! @darknetflix @netflix @louishofmann @lisa.vicari @gina.stiebitz @moritzjahnofficial @paullux1234 @andreaspietschmann @joerdis_triebel #darknetflix
To all our fellow #Travelers... ❤️ @MacKenziePMusic @NestaCooper @JaredAbrahamson @PatrickGilmore @LeahCairns @SpenceJen @jalexbrinson @bradtravelers @Carrie_Mudd pic.twitter.com/76Y3wYmnSQ— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) February 1, 2019
@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019
