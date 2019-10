The OA

Cancelled after season 2On Sunday, August 5, The OA writer Claire Kiechel tweeted , “Today is the day to watch/finish/rewatch if you haven’t and tomorrow please tweet!” The next day, Netflix officially cancelled the series, telling Variety , “We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to [creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij] … We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”This means Marling and Batmanglij's reported five season plan has been prematurely axed — and that mind bending season 2 cliffhanger will now stand as the series finale. At least, in some other dimension, we can believe the OA team dazzled us with 24 more weirder-than-weird episodes.