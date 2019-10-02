View this post on Instagram

And it‘s official! We are working on Dark Season 3. It is the final cycle of this great journey. We always had three season in mind when we developed Dark and are happy to tell you that we will start shooting the third and final season in 4 weeks so we can deliver you guys the final chapter of Dark next year. Thank you Netflix for trusting us! Thank you to ALL THE DARK FANS AROUND THE WORLD! You are amazing! We love you! @darknetflix @netflix @louishofmann @lisa.vicari @gina.stiebitz @moritzjahnofficial @paullux1234 @andreaspietschmann @joerdis_triebel #darknetflix