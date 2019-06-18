Google Calendar Is Down & It's Extremely Unchill

If you are reading this, I probably do not have to tell you that Google Calendar is down. But in case you live under a rock with no wifi, or perhaps use Microsoft Outlook for your scheduling, understand that if your 1 p.m. coffee meeting is a no-show, you have Error 404 to thank.
Like many of you, I arrived at work this morning to find that I could not access my Google Calendar — which is, no exaggeration, my lifeblood — no matter how many times I refreshed my browser. At first I thought it was just my own computer acting alone. But soon I heard the chorus of "Is Google Cal down?" reverberating around me, and I knew we were all affected. Apparently, Google is aware of the issue and is working on resolving it. But until a resolution is achieved, while you panic-rack your brain as to what meetings you're supposed to attend today, let these reactionary memes, for a moment, unfetter your mind from its spiral into existential dread.
Don't worry — no one know where they are supposed to be and when today. It's not just you! Apparently the mobile app works, though. So technically none of us have any excuses.
live shot of my office as we all realize that the google calendar 404 isn't just our individual computers pic.twitter.com/dPRQekxIIO— Rachel Clark (@RachAClark) June 18, 2019
Hey @googlecalendar - the instructions in the link you provided requires Calendar to be functioning in order to report it. Since it's not currently functioning, the instructions in that link wont work. :/ https://t.co/94hGKihFPP— Dom Campbell (@ProEmpoweredLLC) June 18, 2019
Google Calendar is down and I don't know where I am or where I'm supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/MI7SJaJJw0— Melanie Crissey (@MelanieCrissey) June 18, 2019
