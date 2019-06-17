Cardi B doesn't "suffer" wardrobe malfunctions as much she does rock them, and she proved that Sunday night when she completed the majority of her Bonnaroo performance in a white bathrobe. The singer began the show in a colorful orange, blue, purple, and white sparkly jumpsuit, but then disappeared, according to The Tennessean, only to return in a much more informal ensemble.
“I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” she reportedly said before exiting the stage, coming back out in her robe, and declaring, "We gonna keep it moving, baby."
“We gonna keep it sexy," she continued. "I don’t know how in this fucking robe, but we gonna do it!”
(By tying her robe around her waist, is how).
what do you do if your costume rips at #bonnaroo? if you’re @iamcardib then you just perform in a robe. pic.twitter.com/L0e7aoB84S— Lena Blietz (@LenaBlietz) June 17, 2019
A wardrobe malfunction is just one of a number of complications the rapper has had to handle recently, the most notable being issues with plastic surgery that caused her to take a pause from performing some shows.
"I can't even feel my body," she said on stage at the Beale Street Music Festival last month. "Shit hurts."
Now the singer has no intentions of getting more plastic surgery, announcing in a tweet last week, "I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since ."
I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since .— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019
From the very serious complications of surgery to ripped jumpsuits, Cardi B seems to know how to handle it all.
