The Baby Who Was Ripped From Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Womb Has Died

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, the Chicago newborn baby who was ripped from his late mother’s womb in April, has died, a family spokesperson announced on Friday morning.
His mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was last seen after leaving Latino Youth High School on April 23. She was nine months pregnant at the time. Authorities say Ochoa-Lopez was strangled to death that same day by a mother-daughter duo whom she met on Facebook and who lured her to their Southwest Side home by promising to give her baby clothes.
Shortly after the murder, they cut Yovanny from Ochoa-Lopez’s womb and discarded her body in a trash can. Authorities say that one of the suspects called 911, alleging she had given birth at home and the baby was "pale and blue." Yovanny was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and placed in the intensive-care unit. Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in early May, about three weeks after she disappeared. By then, Yovanny had been returned to the care of his father, Yovani Lopez.
In May, the family announced that the baby was still relying on a breathing machine, although they held out hope that his condition would improve. Yovanny remained in intensive care until his death.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez," the family said in a statement. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time."
Authorities say Clarisa Figueroa, 46, murdered Ochoa-Lopez and intended to raise the boy as her own. The woman and her daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May. Clarisa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, was charged with one felony count of concealing a death and one felony count of concealing a homicide.
