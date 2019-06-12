Ever since they bloomed onto the scene in 2013, boho brand LoveShackFancy has intoxicated fans with their signature blend of romance, whimsy, and wearability. What started as creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s custom designs for her bridesmaids’ dresses has blossomed into a full-fledged bouquet of garden-inspired dresses, lace-tinged tops, and floaty bottoms. And when it comes to a look so dream-like and ethereal, there’s one type of footwear that we always reach for: a pair of low-key, knock-around, down-to-earth sneakers — sorry strappy sandals, we're going for kicks.
So we were thrilled to see that LSF had done the styling work for us, thanks to a new collaboration with heritage Italian sneaker brand Superga. Grafting their hallmark ditsy florals and pastel palette to Superga’s low-top canvas lace-ups and sandals, they grew a capsule collection of footwear that’s simultaneously simple and sweet — the kind of kicks that will pair perfectly with any fabric, from denim to silk. (And if you needed an extra boost of cuteness, they’re offering seedling sizes for children, too.) Click through to browse the budding assortment — and don’t be alarmed if they sow the urge to add to cart.
