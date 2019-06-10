The Game Of Thrones Period Scene Was the Most Embarrassing Moment Of Sophie Turner's Career

There's no question that Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark was put through the wringer. Just as Turner grew up in front of the camera on the hit HBO series, so did Sansa, who went from child to woman to queen on the show. And Sansa's coming-of-age led to one of the most embarrassing moments of Turner's career.
In a video for Vogue Paris, which featured Turner and Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain chatting over dinner, Chastain asked Turner about her most embarrassing on-set moment. Turner recounted a time when her character Sansa got her period during season 2 of Game of Thrones.
"When I was 13 or 14, I had to get my period onscreen. It was so embarrassing. I had to keep pulling up my dress and the director would [say] 'Blood, blood,' and like keep chucking blood on me," Turner laughed. "They had a camera right there in my crotch."
Chastain — who looked fairly horrified at the story — asked if the director was a man or woman, to which Turner clarified that it was the "costume girls" who put the blood on her.
"So we were good," she joked.
The scene Turner is referring to occurs during season 2, episode 7's "A Man Without Honor." Just as the moment was awkward for Turner to film, it was a particularly dramatic moment for Sansa. Getting her period meant she could bear children for cruel king Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) and that the two would have to consummate their marriage. Fortunately, Sansa never has to go through with that ordeal and ends up outliving Joffrey — whose death was an on-screen relief to nearly everyone.
Chastain also noted her most embarrassing moment of her career, and it was decidedly less bloody — though humiliating nonetheless.
"I was doing a romantic scene with an actor that I had a crush on, years ago, before I was married. I didn't realize it, but in the scene, I was calling him by their personal name," Chastain recalled. "It was terrible. I didn't realize until they cut the scene."
That awkward feeling when you realize you've given yourself away, eh Chastain?
Check out the full interview below.
