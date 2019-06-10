Many men have tried to claim Rihanna throughout the years, with little success. But now, Robyn Rihanna Fenty may actually be ready to walk down the aisle — in a custom Fenty look I assume — with her current boo, billionaire Hassan Jameel.
In a conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview, Rihanna revealed that she's happy, thriving, and very much in love. The question came up after Rihanna dared Paulson to ask a really "fucked up" question — and the American Horror Story star brought the big guns and started probing about her Ocean's 8 co-star's love life.
First Rihanna told Paulson to "Google it" when Paulson asked about a boyfriend, before giving a more straight up answer to the most important question of all: Are you in love?
"Of course I am," Rihanna said, leading Paulson to quickly follow up with, "Are you going to get married?" That left Ri silent. "Only god knows that, girl," she finally responds. "We plan and god laughs, right?"
Jameel and Rihanna have been linked for a little over two years, after the singer-designer-icon was seen out with the Saudi businessman in Europe and Japan. The two have made headlines only a handful of times, once because the paparazzi caught them having a poolside argument (Rihanna's facial expressions are priceless), and again, more recently, when the two looked absolutely drunk in love while dining on a yacht in Italy with Jameel's family.
Rihanna is so busy running the world of fashion, music, and film I have no idea how she also found time to fall in love! I'm in awe. (And so was Paulson, who asked Rihanna about her sleeping schedule: "I don’t have a sleep pattern. I have sleep pockets. I fit it in when I can.")
If the two get married, it would, without a doubt, be the wedding of the decade, especially considering Rihanna's new mega-millionaire status. There would balaclavas, blunts, and maybe — FINALLY — some new music.
