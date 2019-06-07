The Creator Of American Princess Wants To Take You To The Ren Fair & You Really Should Let Her

"It's an interesting place for it all to collide because the reality is, you've got the most powerful women in the world in charge of the free world — that's Queen Elizabeth. She’s the figurehead in about 90% of Renaissance festivals. There's a class system, but we’ve got a woman at the top, we’ve got Shakespearean representation, we’ve got all of this great pro-feminist stuff, especially since we’ve got all of Shakespeare's wonderful characters represented. But what we’re all talking about is corsets and tits. Here's the thing: it’s complicated. There’s such a range of acceptance that every individual has, and who are we to judge what every individual is comfortable with? The truth is you see every shape, size, color at the Ren fair. I believe it’s an interesting conversation because the fair was originally started as more of a hippie thing than a historical reenactment thing and from the hippie movement what we can take away that was good about that is non-judgment. People make decisions for themselves. They play the instruments they want to play, they do the art they want to do, they fuck who they want to fuck, they show what they want to show, and they body paint what they want to body paint! There is a huge part of Ren fair culture. So people have to make their own decisions about what they’re comfortable with. Some people want to play the historical part and be the lady who gets her hand kissed by the guy who gets on his knees, and some people want to dress in drag and make fun of the whole thing from the inside out."