Macy's Is Having A Huge Beauty Sale Next Week — Here's A Preview Of The Deals

We remember walking into Macy's as a kid and wanting to touch literally everything (much to our parents' chagrin). Fast-forward two decades and we still get that feeling. The retailer has everything from last-minute wedding outfits to cast-iron skillets, and when we get to the beauty section, forget it. We lose all sense of restraint, taking time to sample the top-shelf skin care, cult-favorite makeup, and everything at the fragrance counter. Unfortunately, our testing can lead to a big beauty bill at the end of the visit.
Luckily, the retailer's annual 10 Days Of Glam sale is back starting June 11, which will save us lots of cash. During this time, customers can take advantage of 50% off skin care and makeup items online. Best-sellers from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Mario Bedescu, and MAC are being offered at major discounts, with a new deal each day.
For those with access to a Macy's storefront, you can catch the same promotions in stores on June 21 and June 22. And the cherry on top of it all: Every 10 Days Of Glam purchase made during the sale will also be eligible for free shipping.
We got a sneak peek of some of the offers available during the shopping event, and what kind of friends would we be if we held out? Ahead, find some of our favorite products that will be 50% off next week.
