What The Twist Ending Of Netflix's I Am Mother Means

This twist is confirmed in the final scenes of the movie when Woman is back at her shipping container home and finds a tracker in her bag, placed there by Mother. One of Mother’s droids appears in the doorway having following Woman all the way home. The droid asks Woman, rhetorically, if she ever wondered why she never knew her birth parents or why she was able to survive for so long when everyone else around her had died or been killed by droids, or what her purpose was. Mother then closes the two of them in the shipping container, implying that Woman is about to be killed.