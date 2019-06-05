You thought Jane’s fiance, Michael (Brett Dier), died in season 3? Think again, babe. Again: telenovela. It turns out that the super-villain who’s out to destroy Jane’s family actually faked his death and erased his memory, only to bring him back (as a Montana rancher) at the end of season 4, just when she was about to get engaged to her baby daddy/former boss, Rafael (Justin Baldoni). The early episodes of season 5 saw Jane grapple with her feelings about Michael’s return as an amnesiac with no memory of her — then again once Michael got his memory back. Jane and Michael parted ways seemingly at peace with their difficult situation, but not before Raf started to move on. Jane is ready to settle down with Rafael and be a family with their son, Mateo, but will Raf ever want to again?