We'll get hyped for any beauty sale when it comes our way, but very rarely do we get the chance to be in the driver's seat when it comes to choosing what we get a discount on. One (very, very special) exception? Tarte Cosmetics's highly anticipated one-day sale, which comes around every year to the delight of beauty enthusiasts everywhere and lets you be totally in control of what products you get to enjoy major savings on.
For today only, you can build a six-piece Tarte goodie bag with full-size products (which includes your choice of a cute AF makeup pouch) for just $63. $63!! That's like snagging each one for $10.50. (FYI, six full-size products would typically run you closer to $200+, so this is one steal of a deal for Tarte fans.)
How does it work? Step one is to choose your makeup bag from three options — this year, there's a pink tasseled number, a chic white marble printed design, and a sequined one with a flamingo for those days when subtlety is simply not an option. Next comes the fun part: Virtually stock it up with your choice of six products. (Only rule is that you must choose one from each of the following categories: foundation, face, eye, mascara, lip, body, and brushes.) It's worth noting that not every product is eligible for the sale, but don't be discouraged: Heavy-hitters like the brand's Amazonian clay blush, Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara, Rainforest of the Sea foundation & Tarteist liquid lipsticks are all fair game. Summer beauty haul, done.
