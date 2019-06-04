It's hardly a secret that in the year 2019, ocean pollution as a result of our Big Plastic Problem is a serious issue that can't be ignored. As a result, some brands across fashion and beauty have made sustainable practices a part of their M.O; some have made a commitment to go zero-waste and phase out plastic packaging, others have donated time and money to various charitable organizations. However, with World Oceans Day around the corner — this Saturday, June 8 — more brands than ever are saying it loud and proud: We want to help save the ocean.
"I grew up by the ocean and it has always brought me balance and happiness," One Ocean Beauty CEO and founder Marcella Cacci tells Refinery29. "It wasn’t until I read Wallace J. Nichols’ book, Blue Mind, that I understood the powerful psychological and physiological effects of the ocean; the ocean is medicine. This led me to create a brand that is fundamentally different from any of the marine-led brands on the market, in its ingredient story, its production and its commitment to the oceans."
Of course, you can vote with your dollars 365 days a year to support companies that are working to make a positive environmental impact – no holiday required. (Even better: Donate or volunteer with your favorite organization directly.) With that in mind, we've done a deep dive into the best brands across makeup, skincare, hair, and more that are doing blue beauty right. Here, shop with confidence knowing that your purchase is supporting a ocean conservation and marine biodiversity efforts.
