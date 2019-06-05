Black Mirror, Season 5, Episode 1 Recap: "Striking Vipers"

This is a common piece of technology in the Black Mirror world, albeit the idea of swapped consciousness plays out in different ways over the show’s many episodes. The world of “San Junipero” is perhaps the most similar in that one is transported to a digital world with all the physical sensations of the real one, however episodes like “Black Museum” and “USS Callister” (two decidedly darker episodes) all feature technology in which consciousness is either copied or implanted in different objects or digital creation. The technology poses big questions: What happens when you can do or be anything you want, regardless of the physical form you were born with? And how “real” is what you do when you are not technically your physical self?