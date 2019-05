Renée Zellweger Earned A Fortune Acting — But You Won't Be Able To Guess Her Highest-Earning Roles

Zellweger spent over a decade as one of Hollywood’s most sought after actresses before stepping away from the limelight in 2010 for a much-needed hiatus . "I can’t remember if there was one defining moment. I don’t think so. I think I was just taking inventory of my life,” she told People in 2018. “Everything was about going from one professional obligation to the next. And that's what I call them now, when they should have been exciting opportunities, creative opportunities or life adventures.” Zellweger had spent so much time working on her career, but came to the realization that she wanted to take some time to focus on other aspects of her life off-screen. “I had made so many promises to myself about things that I wanted to explore, things I wanted to try, and how I would like to grow as a person that I had made no time for. And I thought, ‘That’s enough,’” she said.