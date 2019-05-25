Taylor Swift Dropped A Playlist All About “ME!” — & Fans Think It Contains Album Clues

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift, known now as our new favorite playlist crafter, dropped a playlist on Apple Music that is all about “ME!” Well, about Swift’s life in general, not just her recent single. Fans are already looking over all the details to see if they can find any clues about her upcoming seventh album.
“Playlist by ME!” includes 46 songs hand-picked by Swift herself with a clever nod to her recent single title. ‘'’Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting art parties' — the lyrics of AJR's '100 Bad Days' pretty much sum it up. Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we'll tell someday,” Swift said in her description of the playlist to Apple Music. ”These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!"
Seeing tracks by Niall Horan, HAIM, Todrick Hall, and recent collaborator Panic! At The Disco comes as no surprise. Friends put friends on their playlists, and Swift loves shouting out her friends whenever she can. She has also previously expressed her love of Lana Del Rey, Ciara, and King Princess, all of whom made the lengthy playlist. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift raved about Ciara’s song “Thinkin’ Bout You,” saying, “I listen to it every day when I wake up.”
Artists Lizzo, Maren Morris, Khalid, Lykke Li, Lana Del Rey, and James Blake also made the playlist, which convinces us even further that, if you could base friendship potential on playlists, we would be best friends with Taylor Swift. Anyone putting Lizzo and James Blake on the same playlist is someone we want to hang out with.
A longtime supporter of talented, new artists, Swift leaves plenty of room in her lineup of songs for artists just coming onto the scene. Oliver Tank, Gallant, and Briston Maroney might not be artists you’re familiar with, but a lot more people will be now that they got the seal of approval from one of pop’s biggest artists. AJR, whose lyrics Swift quoted in her playlist description, were honored to make the list. “Woah, Taylor Swift is an AJR fan, this is pretty cool,” they tweeted. Adam Lambert was also over the moon to be included.
Woah, Taylor Swift is an AJR fan, this is pretty cool 👀 Thanks @taylorswift13, glad you like the 100 Bad Days lyrics so much! https://t.co/MSVvcV2cHm pic.twitter.com/meBphk0IAr— AJR (@AJRBrothers) May 24, 2019
Wow, thanks for putting New Eyes on your playlist Taylor! @taylorswift13 https://t.co/i0oqIhYt1M— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 24, 2019
And just when you think you have Taylor Swift all figured out, she puts The National and Beach House on there. While both bands have dedicated fan bases, they aren’t often playlisted or recognized outside of the indie or alternative music scenes. In fact, fans are starting to think that Swift’s inclusion of Beach House on her playlist might be a clue about her upcoming album. The first lyric to Beach House’s song “Somewhere Tonight” is, “Pink and blue.” What a coincidence...those are also the colors Swift has been prominently featuring on all her posts teasing her album.
The lyrics to one of the songs on Taylor Swift’s Apple Music playlist!! Pink and blue pic.twitter.com/OI7V005dcH— sof (@untouchable13ts) May 24, 2019
Look at the first line of this song from Taylor’s Apple Music playlist! We’re on to you @taylorswift13 #PlaylistByME pic.twitter.com/57v5QkPWrl— Kris 👰🏼 (@Enchnted2TweetU) May 24, 2019
We officially want Swift to be our “makes us playlists and tells us about new bands” friend.
