McKaley Miller Gets Her Mouth Sewn Shut In Ma — Here's How They Did It

"We loved telling ghost stories. I hate them but I love them. I would always tell ghost stories, and the boys would always try to scare us. We were in two houses, boys in one house, girls in the other. One night I was like ‘I swear, every place in this town is haunted, because everything is so old, it’s so scary.’ Diana and I got home that night, and opened up the kitchen door, and every cabinet was wide open. If you have ever seen Paranormal Activity, it was like that. We were like ‘We can’t stay here! This is so scary!’ We called the boys and they started laughing. They’re like ‘We did that!’ It was traumatizing. It was very clever, but I don’t want to give them the satisfaction of it being a good prank!"