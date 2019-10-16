Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” Section Just Got Refreshed With The Best Fall Staples

Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with a slew of fall-friendly separates. From bell-sleeved alpaca sweaters to Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit (in olive, not black — sorry) to the puffiest puffers and coziest coats, you may not need to shop again this fall once you’ve done some damage in this section.
It’s hard to beat Everlane’s already muy competitive pricing. Having stripped away traditional markups by selling directly to customers and sourcing from sustainable international factories, the brand’s offerings might have the most unbeatable combination of quality and price tag this side of 2019. So we’re happy to pay full price at the San Francisco-based retailer, and we’ve done so on many occasions. (See our previous enthusiastic coverage of their Chore Jacket, Trainer, and Wedge Sandal.)
However, even with prices as low as they can go, the minimal retailer still needs to liquidate from time and time, which is why you’ll often find us trolling the discount-rich “Choose What You Pay” page, where customers are offered three different pricing tiers, all lower than the original price. Inventory tends to move with lightning speed — and this new drop will be no exception — so click on through with urgency to nab some wardrobe essentials.
