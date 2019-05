Don't Worry, The Bachelorette Doesn't Remember Contestants' Names Right Away Either

JoJo added on YouTube that her rose ceremony was broken into chunks so she only had to remember three names at a time. "I go out there, I say the three names, and then we break," she explained. "Then I go back into a different room with producers who have a photo off the lineup." JoJo would then look at the lineup so as to know where the next three men she wanted to choose were and filming would resume. JoJo's fiancé Jordan Rodgers added in the video that these constant breaks were "terrible" for the contestants because they had to stand there for "literally three hours." (No wonder the first rose ceremony ends when it's light out the next morning.)