Nailed It! Season 3 Kicks Off With A Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Cameo

The beloved fake-it-till-you-make-it baking show, Nailed It!, returns to Netflix for a third season today. And this season is guaranteed to pack plenty of chaos, messes, and accidental successes.
It comes with a bonus 10-minute minisode featuring the leading ladies of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and Lucy Davis are all big fans of the show. Hostess Nicole Byer showed some love by wearing her Sabrina Spellman-best.
The challenge: to make “dreamy man cakes” out of Glendale’s finest, Nicholas Scratch, Lucifer, or Harvey Kinkle. Someone brought their own cake mix and confesses to having a fear of ovens. A black cat rolls through. Kiernan Shipka offers Nicole Byer dating advice. The messes and mishaps seem to never end.
Season 3 of Nailed It! promises episode after episode of pop-culture tributes and crossovers, starting with a Marvel episode with gaming legend Felicia Day, and working its way to a final fashion-themed episode.
