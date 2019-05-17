Story from TV Shows

You Have 10 More New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
The month of Netpocalypse continues. For the third week in a row, Netflix is debuting a massive flood of content on Friday, May 17. And the streaming giant also dropped a few treats earlier in the week.
That's why you're going into the weekend with a brand new batch of Nailed It! episodes along with six bingeable installments of Danish teen thrill ride The Rain. Then you have Good Sam, a sorta-rom-com built for Twitter infamy, and See You Yesterday, a brand-new Spike Lee-produced film (think of it as an appetizer for next week's She's Gotta Have It season 2 premiere). And, as usual, Netflix is also offering a ton of foreign-langue films.
Where's a busy streaming subscriber to start?
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.
Good Sam



Premiered: Thursday, May 16

What is it?: A movie that answers the question, “What would The Christmas Prince be if it were set in NYC and revolved around some Robin Hood-style grand gestures?”

What is it about?: Adding to the “Intrepid Lady Reporter” rom-com cannon, Kate Bradley (The Good Place’s Tiya Sircar) is a New York journalist chasing the mystery of surprise bags of cash being dropped throughout the city. Along the way, Kate may find more than a mere story — she may just stumble upon love. Somehow this is not a Lifetime film.

Good Sam actually premiered Thursday, but this weekend is your first real opportunity to watch it.

See or skip?: See, but with a lineup of Aperol spritzes and the knowledge Good Sam will never win any Oscars.
Chambers Creator Talks Spooky Netflix Series
See You Yesterday



What is it?: A YA time travel flick with intense emotional stakes and cultural relevance, produced by Spike Lee.

What is it about?: Claudette 'CJ' Walker (Eden Duncan-Smith), a teen science prodigy who figures out time travel with her best friend Sebastian J. Thomas (Dante Crichlow). What begins as the kind of work that will send these two New York City youths to the college of their dreams takes a serious turn when CJ’s unarmed 19-year-old brother, Calvin Walker (Astro), is shot dead by police. CJ and Sebastian take it upon themselves to save Calvin and fix a tragedy the justice system could never undo.

See or skip?: See. Time travel movies rarely combine sci-fi fun and this level of heartbreaking, grounded urgency.
The Rain (Season 2)



What is it?: The return of one of Netflix’s best teen shows.

What is it about?: Picking up where The Rain season 1 left off. The drama’s on-the-run teens have learned Frederik Anderson (Lars Simonsen), scientist father to Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus Anderson’s (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen), isn’t exactly a good guy. And, Rasmus is immune to The Rain’s titular deadly rain, but is also now carrying around a deadly, wildly contagious version of the water-born disease. And all of the Anderson siblings’ friends drank deadly nanocapsules. What are a group of sexy teens to do?

See or skip?: See. The Rain manages to keep the Scandinavian thriller vibe that has made the Danish series so popular while still remembering it’s a fun YA romp at heart. The Society could take a few lessons.
Nailed It! (Season 3)



What is it?: A #Fail-fueled baking competition.

What is it about?: Watching well-meaning people seriously fail at making extremely extravagant cakes, all while comedian Nicole Byer laughs at them. Also, chef Jacques Torres telling you how to not bake like a dummy.

See or skip?: See, but with your friends. I cannot stress the importance of communal Nailed It! viewing enough.
White Gold (Season 2)



What is it?: A 1980s-set black comedy about double-glazed windows, starring Chuck Bass. I mean Ed Westwick.

What is it about?: Westwick’s Vincent Swan and his wildly unscrupulous team of window salesman. Yes, this is really a show about men who sell windows and the shocking number of hijinks they run into because of that profession.

See or skip?: White Gold is a lot of smarmy fun. But, if you can’t enjoy said smarmy fun amid the backdrop of Westwick’s many sexual assault allegationswhich have been dropped by police — feel free to skip (Westwick himself denies all allegations). Just watch HBO’s Succession instead.
It's Bruno (Season 1)



What is it?: An absurd comedy about a very cute dog named Bruno. Also, many other dogs as well.

What is it about?: Bruno! The good dog!

See or skip?: See — it’s a comedy about a dog named Bruno!

And, in keeping with Netflix’s welcome new trend, all eight episodes of Bruno season 1 are 20 minutes or less. Most clock in around 15. Bruno is poised to pop on Twitter in the same way I Think You Should Leave is everyone’s favorite new show to screenshot right now.
Maria



What is it?: A Tagalong-language action thriller led by a woman.

What is it about?: An ex-assassin now named Maria (Cristine Reyes), who faked her death to escape her deadly cartel employers. She then started a new life as a wife and mother. Once the cartel kills Maria's family, she's thrown into a bloody journey for revenge. What follows is a shoot-em-up, stab-em-up tale filled with an unexpected number of club dresses and crop tops.

See or skip?: See if the martial arts madness and vengeance of John Wick Chapter 3 simply isn’t enough for you.
Morir para contar, aka Dying To Tell



What is it?: A Spanish-language documentary investigating the emotional toll of war for on-the-ground reporters.

What is it about?: Hearing from journalists who have seen the horrors of war, and are now dealing with the fallout. Many are battling PTSD and other psychological traumas.

See or skip?: In a time as stressful as this one, feel free to skip something as painfully real as Dying to Tell for your own self care.
1994 (Season 1)



What is it?: A limited series about the year that changed Mexico, 1994.

What is it about?: The rise of presidential hopeful Luis Donaldo Colosio, and the political aftermath of his assassination. It’s a docuseries involving conspiracy theories, armed rebellions, and national turmoil.

See or skip?: If this kind of true-life political turmoil interests you, see. Otherwise, you can also skip 1994.
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate



Premiered: Tuesday, May 14

What is it?: Another Netflix treat that debuted earlier this week you can enjoy over the weekend. A tribute to the iconic sketch show, Laugh-In, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

What is it about?: Celebrating a legendary comedy than changed TV forever (1968-premiering Laugh-In predates SNL by nearly a full decade). OG Laugh-In star Lily Tomlin appears, as do fans of the show like All American’s Taye Diggs, One Day at a Time’s Rita Moreno, Veep’s Tony Hale, and comedians including Nikki Glaser and Margaret Cho.

See or skip?: Se when you want to watch some very funny people be funny. However, you don’t have to rush to tune in.
