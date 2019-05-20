The Drop: Bailey Bryan Wrote A Love Song During A Breakup — Here's Her "Perspective"

Bailey Bryan: "This song feels real to me. I think that's because, first of all, it came naturally and quickly. It ended up being an honest song about what I think love should be — something that makes you feel confident and whole as an individual, and not dependent on somebody else — which is something I have mistaken for love plenty of times in the past. The song keeps on taking new meanings for me, the longer it's been out. When we released it, I was thinking of it in the context of my fans, the handful of loyal people who like my music and have been patient with me, waiting for me to come out with new music and being so excited about it. Making me feel like the most important artist in the world when I'm so, so, so...insignificant. [Laughs]."