Aubrey Plaza Mourns The Death Of Grumpy Cat

On Tuesday, May 14, the world got a little darker. That's how Grumpy Cat (neé Tardar Sauce) would have liked it. The viral feline, who rocketed to stardom after the brother of her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, posted her picture on Reddit in 2012, passed away due to complications with a urinary tract infection. Aubrey Plaza, who voiced the cat in the 2014 Lifetime movie Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever, is taking it hard.
On Thursday morning, Bundesen announced the death on Grumpy Cat's official Instagram with the caption "some days are grumpier than others..."
Advertisement
"We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat. Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," the announcement reads. "She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."
Plaza's note was similarly mournful.
"my heart is broken," her caption reads. "i will miss you grumpy cat. you were and will always be my true spirit animal...whether you like it or not"
Plaza joins the chorus of mourners on social media.
RIP grumpy cat the only cat with the ball’s to look the way all cats constantly feel— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 17, 2019
"RIP grumpy cat the only cat with the ball’s to look the way all cats constantly feel."
Me logging on to Twitter this morning to find out that Grumpy Cat has passed away :( pic.twitter.com/175FcJVSDE— Nick Horton (@itsnickhorton) May 17, 2019
RIP Grumpy Cat... Your grumpiness made us all a little less grumpy.— Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) May 17, 2019
"RIP Grumpy Cat... Your grumpiness made us all a little less grumpy."
Advertisement