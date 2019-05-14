It's Free Cone Day At Häagen-Dazs — Here's How You Can Double The Free Ice Cream

Free cone days are starting to feel like a much-welcomed new spring tradition. Dairy Queen kicked off the start of spring in late March, then Ben & Jerry’s in April, and Carvel in May with it’s free-ish cone day. It’s the final stretch and summer is so close we can taste it... and it tastes like free Häagen-Dazs.
From 4:00p.m. to 8:00pm today, Häagen-Dazs shops across America are giving away free scoops with your choice of a cup, sugar cone, or wafer cone.
Dairy Queen was celebrating the beginning of Spring. Ben & Jerry’s celebrated another year of good business and Carvel rang in its 85th birthday. So why is Häagen-Dazs giving away us free scoops? A big announcement and a cause.
This year, the Brooklyn-born ice creamery is introducing the Häagen-Dazs Sweet Rewards Program, where every dollar spent at a Häagen-Dazs shop earns you points you can redeem for discounts and treats year-round. If you download the Sweet Rewards app, you can work your way to free cone number two after your first purchase as a member.
Häagen-Dazs also hopes people will take a second to thank bees, the hardest workers in the sweets industry. Some Häagen-Dazs products are on their way to earn the Bee Better Certification, which rewards products that do not rely on harmful pesticides and help create bee habitats on farms.
