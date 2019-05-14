Story from Food News

It's Free Cone Day At Häagen-Dazs — Here's How You Can Double The Free Ice Cream

Michelle Santiago Cortés
Free cone days are starting to feel like a much-welcomed new spring tradition. Dairy Queen kicked off the start of spring in late March, then Ben & Jerry’s in April, and Carvel in May with it’s free-ish cone day. It’s the final stretch and summer is so close we can taste it... and it tastes like free Häagen-Dazs.
From 4:00p.m. to 8:00pm today, Häagen-Dazs shops across America are giving away free scoops with your choice of a cup, sugar cone, or wafer cone.
Dairy Queen was celebrating the beginning of Spring. Ben & Jerry’s celebrated another year of good business and Carvel rang in its 85th birthday. So why is Häagen-Dazs giving away us free scoops? A big announcement and a cause.
This year, the Brooklyn-born ice creamery is introducing the Häagen-Dazs Sweet Rewards Program, where every dollar spent at a Häagen-Dazs shop earns you points you can redeem for discounts and treats year-round. If you download the Sweet Rewards app, you can work your way to free cone number two after your first purchase as a member.
Häagen-Dazs also hopes people will take a second to thank bees, the hardest workers in the sweets industry. Some Häagen-Dazs products are on their way to earn the Bee Better Certification, which rewards products that do not rely on harmful pesticides and help create bee habitats on farms.
Advertisement
Related Stories
It's Free(ish) Cone Day At Carvel Today
Today Is Free Cone Day At Dairy Queen
It's Free Cone Day At Ben & Jerry's Today

More from Food & Drinks