It's Free(ish) Cone Day At Carvel Today – Here's How To Get Yours

We love a free cone, all day and any day. Nothing beats free. But after free, the second-best thing any product or service can be, is cheap. And a good price is made better by being a numerical pun, like all the National Pi Day deals with pizzas and pies going for $3.14.
Today, Carvel Ice celebrates 85 years of business, and as any respectable ice cream shop would do, they’re having a free cone day. Kind of.
Carvel is selling its Junior cones and cups for just ¢85. When was the last time you saw a “¢” sign? Probably not since elementary school. And that’s the power of ice cream – it takes us back to happier and simpler days when ice cream was abundant and close-to-free.
But Carvel is into a lot more than self-congratulation; today it will also donate 10,000 to the American Red Cross’s Sound the Alarm campaign, which aims to reduce home fire-related casualties.
You can find these 85-cent cones and cups at any full-service Carvel and swirl up on any of its soft-serve offering; from vanilla to cold-brew. Because we’re headed into the hottest and stickiest summer we’ve seen in a while, so you need a game plan for staying cool.
