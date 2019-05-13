Reese Witherspoon Is Rewriting The Game Of Thrones Finale & It's Honestly Better Than The Show

(Warning: Major Game of Thrones spoilers are ahead.) In the wake of the deeply controversial penultimate finale of Game of Thrones that sunk the Rotten Tomatoes meter, Reese Witherspoon has rewritten a better ending for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). The queen may be under a pile of rocks with her brother/lover Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), but if Witherspoon had her way, she would be hanging out in a more fitting place: Monterey, Calif., with the cast of Big Little Lies.
Like many fans, Witherspoon apparently had some issue with the way Game of Thrones ended Cersei's story. In her final moments, the scheming, murderous royal appeared almost human, sobbing for over the end of her life in the arms of her twin. Wouldn't Cersei be better served manipulating those around her as a mom of Monterey?
"I’m just saying... she’d fit in really well in Monterey," tweeted Witherspoon on Monday, coupled by a photoshopped pic from season 2 of Big Little Lies.
I’m just saying... she’d fit in really well in Monterey #BigLittleLies #Monterey6 @IAMLenaHeadey @HBO pic.twitter.com/01sTa8sFAJ— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 13, 2019
Witherspoon isn't wrong! Cersei looks fierce alongside Madeline (Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and Renata (Laura Dern). However, I think she would take issue with how the women get rid of bad men. Pushing them off a balcony to their death? It didn't work out too well when Jaime tried that with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) would be down one head had Cersei gotten involved.
Cersei may be dead, but...any chance her counterpart could head to the soap?
"No such plan now," executive producer David E. Kelley said when asked about a third season at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I think that it’s one and two, and we like where our closure is at the end of season 2, so that will probably be it."
Fortunately, we still have season 2 of Big Little Lies, premiering June 9, to look forward to. May the Monterey crew's lies and power plays help make the loss of GoT (and the villainous Cersei) a little easier to cope with.
The finale episode of GoT airs Sunday.
