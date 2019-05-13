Lena Headey Says Cersei Lannister Had The "Perfect" Ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8.
Game of Thrones' penultimate episode, "The Bells," left many fans with mixed emotions, especially when it came to the death of uber-villain Cersei Lannister — except for the Queen herself.
When it became clear that defeating Cersei would be the subject of what has been hyped up as the season's wildest episode — more than defeating the entire army of the dead and the Night King — many expected that she would meet a gruesome death.
Instead, Cersei died afraid, cowering under the Red Keep with her brother and lover, Jaime, as the structure crushed them swiftly.
While some fans found Cersei's end rather anti-climactic, Lena Headey, who plays the character, told Entertainment Weekly that she came around to the idea.
“I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody,” Headey said.“The more [co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and she] talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together.”
On Twitter, while some fans bemoaned her death, others agreed with Headey's assessment that Cersei's life was finally coming full circle in a rather elegant way.
I’m going to fight you on this: Cersei had no end game, stood for nothing, fought for nothing other than power, and she died trying to escape like a coward. She talked a big game but died like the sad, scared, powerless tyrant she was without the lackeys who propped up her reign.— Cory Wheeler (@coryawheeler) May 13, 2019
I think the way Cersei went out, cowering in fear and admitting she didn’t want to die (when she’s been infuriatingly smug and arrogant the whole series) with nobody to protect her is so cruel and great. Her final moments were amazing, not every death has to be graphic— you aint eat a horse heart (@Lexual__) May 13, 2019
