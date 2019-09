NXIVM Testimony Reveals How Members Had To “Worship” Leader Keith Raniere

In addition to the classes, members exerted pressure on others to devote themselves further to the group. On Wednesday, a former member only identified as Sylvie told the court how Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman , a high-ranking member, befriended her when she worked on a farm caring for her horses. Bronfman lured her into NXIVM over the years and encouraged her to quit her job at Goldman Sachs. Breaking ties like that likely made people more dependent on the group. (Bronfman has since pleaded guilty to racketeering in connection with NXIVM.)