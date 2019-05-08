Le Creuset's Newest Color Looks Like Lipstick & Has Real Gold Flecks

When we think of summer we picture watermelon slices, rosé-flavored everything, lemonade, Lemonade, pineapple décor, and popsicles. Some things we do not necessarily associate with summer? Berries. But, to the surprise of many, most citrus fruits are in-season during the winter months, and it’s strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries that are at their ripest, sweetest, and juiciest come summertime.
Le Creuset is celebrating berries with its latest color, Berry, which hit stores on May 6th. The famed French cookware manufacturer is famous for its cast-iron and enamel-colored “cocottes,” or “French ovens.” Any home cook or French grandmother worth their salt has a kitchen stocked with a covetable collection of Le Creuset.
Berry looks like it’s as good a lipstick shade as it is a cookware color. In the oh-so-poetic copy of Le Creuset: “Hints of tart fuschia and rose blend with sweet lilac shades.” And if that didn’t make you want to take a bite out of these skillets and pots then know that this shade of pink “is accentuated by a subtle shimmer of gold, achieved by incorporating genuine gold into the finishing process.” Yes, Le Creuset’s newest colorway uses real gold. You can find Le Creuset’s classic round and oval dutch ovens, braiser, signature saucepan and skillet, among other items in this new shade.
Perhaps this is the season when you finally learn how to make your own pie crust and pile it high with the ripest and sweetest blueberries or strawberries. Or make a ritual out of visiting your local farmer’s market and bringing home mountains of fresh berries to turn into jams and marmalades you can enjoy through the fall. Or, skip the cooking all together and chuck the berries into a summer cocktail and chill.
