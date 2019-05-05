Game of Thrones is ending, long live our favorite Faceless teen. But if George R.R. Martin is to be believed, we have three dragon shows to look forward to. HBO is reportedly developing a slew of Westeros spinoffs, and Martin is dropping some prophecies about them, giving us some hope after Game of Thrones concludes.
On his blog, Martin (who wrote the book series A Song of Ice and Fire which Game of Thrones is based on) described three spinoff series that are in the works. He explained that five shows were initially in development at HBO; one is definitely confirmed, with filming to commence this summer, and two others are “coming along nicely.” Martin also gave us a not-so-subtle hint about one of the spinoff’s subjects. “The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year,” he wrote, meaning that we are totally going to call it The Long Night. In the books, the Long Night was a catastrophic winter that took place thousands of years before the events in Game of Thrones, with White Walkers, famine, and war galore.
Martin also hints that the other two shows may cover the Doom of Valyria and the Targaryen dynasty. While he “cannot say” what they are about, he advises fans to “pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories.” Fire & Blood is Martin’s latest addition to the ASOIAF lore, and tells the story of the Targaryens after they escaped the Doom and conquered Westeros with their dragons. Daenerys and Jon/Aegon come from a long line of badass dragonriders, and we would love to see their story come to life.
Of course, this all hinges on how much we trust Martin’s word, given that we have been not-patiently waiting for him to release the sixth book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter. Martin has been pushing back the book’s release date for, well, several years now, so it’s anyone’s guess when it will come out. Luckily for us, Game of Thrones has the star power of Fyre Festival, Theranos, and AOC combined – we want all of this content, all the time.
