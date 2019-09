On last week's Game Of Thrones Arya Stark killed the Night King , blasting all the White Walkers and wights to smithereens and ridding Westeros of this supernatural plague forever more, right? Right? For those who were skeptical that things would work out that easily, you may be right. Game Of Thrones TV show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night to answer some key questions about the remaining episodes of the HBO show and gave a cagey answer to Kimmel's question about White Walkers that has me concerned that we haven't seen the last of the undead.