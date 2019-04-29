Emilia Clarke Posted A Touching Farewell After One Of GOT's Most Crushing Deaths

Warning: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8 ahead.
Last night's long-awaited battle on Game Of Thrones didn't see quite as much bloodshed as was anticipated, but we still lost some valuable characters. The list of everyone who died will make your heart hurt, but perhaps no one more than Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). The warrior has been Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) mostly-trusted companion since pretty much day one, and his devotion was evident by the fact that he died for her at the hands of wights.
"We talked about various endings for Jorah for a long time, but when you think about Jorah, from the very first time met him, he was with Dany," show co-creator David Benioff explained after Sunday night's episode on HBO. "And from that time, he's been mostly by her side."
"If he could have chosen a way to die this is how he would have chosen to die," D.B Weiss added — and Glen agreed.
"“In a chaotic, mad, dangerous, and violent world in which people are generally out for themselves, the purity of his desire to support her—to be there for her—is a nice contrast to the rest of the show," he previously told Esquire.
However, that doesn't make his death any less sad, especially after Clarke posted a tribute to their time together on Instagram.
"YOURE SIMPLY THE BEST, BETTER THAN ALL THE REST, BETTER THAN ANYONE, ANYONE IVE EVER MET," she wrote, quoting Jimmy Barnes and Tina Turner's "(Simply) The Best."
This was accompanied by a sobbing emoji and the hashtags #heartbreakhotel and #bestthingiveeverseenonscreenEVER.
This is just one of a few necessary tributes following Sunday night's carnage. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, posted a similar message for Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen).
"To Alfie and to Theon.... 'You’re a good man,'" she wrote, quoting Bran's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) last line to the character.
Something tells me we're going to see a lot more of tributes like these come the final three episodes.
