But that’s not the only reason you might feel constipated on keto.”The most common reason for constipation on low carb diets is dehydration,” Firshein says. This is because carbs are converted into glycogen , which also happens to store water. But your body burns glycogen as it works its way into ketosis, according to Firshein. So the more glycogen you lose, the more dehydrated you become. Studies have shown that dehydration can lead to constipation. Isn’t it wild how everything is connected? And there’s more.