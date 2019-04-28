Here's How To Help The Survivors Of The Poway Synagogue Shooting

A shooting at a synagogue in Poway, CA on Saturday left one person is dead and three others injured.
Worshippers at Congregation Chabad were celebrating the final day of Passover when a man armed with an assault-type rifle opened fire in the building. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus described the shooting as a possible hate crime, “because of statements that were made when the shooter entered," according to CNN.
The woman killed was identified as Lori Kaye, 60. Witnesses say Kaye jumped in front of the synagogue’s founding rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, whose index fingers were injured in the attack. Goldstein and the two other injured victims, identified as Almog Peretz, 34, and Noya Dahan, eight, are being treated at Palomar Medical Center Poway and are expected to make a full recovery.
We have compiled a list of resources and organizations taking action to help survivors of the Poway synagogue shooting, as well as those supporting the fight against anti-Semitism and for gun control.
Chabad of Poway's online fundraising portal allows you to donate directly to those affected by the tragedy.
GoFundMe has a fundraising campaign, in which all funds raised will be transferred directly to the Poway Chabad.
Pizza Studio in Poway is hosting a “Together Tuesday” fundraiser on April 30. Fifty percent of the proceeds from sales will go to victims of the shooting.
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is a leading anti-hate organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism and discrimination through anti-bias education and law enforcement training.
Founded by students and advocates following the Parkland, FL, high school shooting, March For Our Lives raises money for gun violence research and intervention programs. The organization also advocates for universal background checks and stricter gun trafficking laws.
Everytown for Gun Safety raises awareness about gun violence by educating the public about common sense gun laws.
Southern Poverty Law Center is a nonprofit organization based out of Montgomery, AL, that is dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry using litigation, education, and other forms of advocacy.
Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence is on a mission to cut the number of gun deaths in half by 2025 by advocating for expanded background checks, restricting access to weapons of war, and more.
