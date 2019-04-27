Brie Larson Worked With Some Avengers Before Endgame — & Learning That Left Everyone Shook

No spoilers here, just some fun facts about Brie Larson’s long-standing work relationships with her Avengers: Endgame co-stars, that come as a total shock.
If you didn’t already know, the highly-anticipated premiere of the Marvel movie, featuring literally all of your favorite characters, came out on Friday and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week ahead of the premiere.
Ellen DeGeneres probably thought she was warming them up with an easy question, but stumped the co-stars when she asked how they met.
“You don’t remember how we met?” Johansson asked Larson.
She confidently responded, “I do, I thought you didn’t.”
“How did we meet?” Johansson came in hot with the fact-check.
Not so confident anymore, Larson nervously asked, “At dinner?”
Wrong answer, Larson. Johansson refreshed her memory by reminding her that they worked on Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s 2013 film Don Jon together. Larson played Gordon-Levitt’s sister in the movie while Johansson played his love interest. Larson admitted to DeGeneres that she felt more like a “glorified extra” in the film, but Johansson said she took notice.
The two then reminisced about their child acting careers, and while Larson claims her career didn’t really start “until, like, three years ago,” she did make an appearance in the iconic film 13 Going on 30, which celebrated its 15th anniversary on April 23. On Tuesday at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the romantic male lead in 13 Going on 30, and discussed the latter film's legacy, mentioning Larson’s appearance as one of the “Six Chicks” in the ’80s scenes.
“She was a mean girl! Oh my God, that’s amazing. Wow, I didn’t know that,” said Ruffalo. “We didn’t work together [on that movie].”
Fun fact #1: Brie Larson was in ‘13 Going on 30’ with Mark Ruffalo— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 23, 2019
Fun fact #2: He was just as shook as we were! 😭 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/nMXs26vOJp
And, of course, Larson met her Captain Marvel co-star, and central figure in the Avengers, Samuel L. Jackson, when the duo worked on Skull: Kong Island together — but we’re pretty sure they both remember that one.
Consider us shook. While Larson may only feel like her career is just taking off, her star-studded past suggests she has always been destined for greatness.
