Brie Larson Says She Feels More Empowered & Comfortable Speaking Up For Herself Now

The Captain Marvel star was recently named a Beauty of the Year by People and told the publication she feels more empowered now than ever before. This empowerment gives her “a sense of ownership over myself that I didn’t have before.”
“Doing something that is physically uncomfortable makes it easier to be in situations that are mentally uncomfortable,” said the actor, whose prep for the role of Carol Danvers included pushing a 5,000-lb. Jeep.
Larson explained she’s “not trying to maintain a certain image of any kind” and is comfortable with the changes her body will go through (and has gone through) over the years. Because of this, Larson says she won’t hesitate to eat good food, no matter the time or place.
“[When] I’m in other countries, I’m going to eat those foods,” Larson told the magazine. “I’m not going to stop doing that because I’m worried.” And we don’t blame her one bit.
Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, nowon Netflix. And much like her Marvel character, she’s also a gender equality activist and doesn’t hesitate to speak up about social and political issues.
“I feel more comfortable speaking up for myself and others around me who maybe aren’t as comfortable using their voice,” she said.
Much like Larson, Carol will be using her voice for the disenfranchised very soon, when she returns to help save the Earth in Avengers: Endgame, in theaters April 26.
