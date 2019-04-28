Our collective attentions are fixed comfortably in Taurus this week, giving us a sense of practicality. The moon wanes in independent Aquarius until Sunday night at 6:11 p.m. EST, before moving into deep-feeling Pisces. Saturn, our cosmic taskmaster, will release his influence when he goes retrograde on Tuesday. It’s time for us to pick up the slack, and set new rules and regulations for ourselves until September 18th when he moves direct. You’ll get what you give and while this planet moves in reverse.
The Pisces moon will help us to confront our emotions around conclusion as she wanes until Tuesday evening at 5:57 p.m. EST. Tuck in for a restorative night of rest as the moon goes void-of-course until the next morning at 6:23 a.m EST. From there, she moves into excitable Aries charging us up with ideas and a need for action. Messenger Mercury sextiles action planet Mars on the same day, connecting our shared obligation to progress. Connect with friends you’ve wanted to collaborate with, or help your favorite coworker get a project off the ground. Mercury squares a retrograde Saturn on the same day, bringing a little confusion towards how to build up your ideas. Sleep on any complications and have the patience for Thursday when Mercury trines lucky Jupiter. Although our largest planet is moving in reverse, it doesn’t mean that he can’t throw some good fortune your way - the secret is to ask for it. Put out feelers and throw caution to the wind. Mercury also squares mysterious Pluto on Thursday, causing a rift between your deepest desires and your thoughts. Balance them out by considering others feelings and compromise. Saturday’s new moon in Taurus arrives at 6:45 p.m. giving us a clean sweep for the next two weeks.