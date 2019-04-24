How Long Did Gypsy Blanchard Really Live With Nick Godejohn's Family?

Hulu’s The Act has viewers fascinated by the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother, Dee Dee, who is suspected to have suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy.
On the show, Gypsy and boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn (Joey King and Calum Worthy) have just made their escape from Gypsy’s home and have arrived in Wisconsin, as Gypsy was haunted by memories of her mother. She was looking forward to starting a new life with her boyfriend, but how long did Gypsy actually live with Nicholas Godejohn’s family? Let's just say, it wasn’t nearly as long as the couple was planning on...
According to Gypsy’s testimony at Godejohn’s November 2018 trial for the murder of Dee Dee, which was obtained by the Springfield News-Leader, after leaving Blanchard’s home in Missouri, she and Godejohn arrived in Wisconsin by train on June 13, 2015. The next day, Gypsy and Godejohn made their famous Facebook post from Dee Dee’s account, writing, “That Bitch is dead,” which caused neighbors to call police to check on her and Gypsy.
That led to Dee Dee’s body being found by authorities, and on June 15, police were able to trace Dee Dee and Godejohn to his family’s home in Wisconsin, thanks to the Facebook post that they thought would help throw people off their tracks.
In the end, the duo had a grand total of two days with Nick’s family.
That’s not what Gypsy had planned on, though. In her testimony, she said that she’d been thinking of “staying with him and living forever there” and assumed that people would just think that she was missing, but obviously, that’s not the way things worked out.
And as for Godejohn family? In The Act, we get to see the most of his mother (played by Juliette Lewis), who doesn’t seem to be very present but does seem to love her son and believe in his innocence, especially because, as she says on the show, he “has mental issues” and she doesn’t believe that he would have done anything intentionally to hurt anyone.
But in reality, not much is known about Godejohn’s loved ones. His mother and stepfather, Stephanie and Charlie Goldammer, haven’t said very much publicly about him, although screenwriter and friend of the Blanchards, Francesca Macelli, told the Springfield News-Leader that they are working with her on another drama about Gypsy’s story called By Proxy.
Godejohn and Gypsy may not have gotten much time together, but now, she’s pursuing someone new; recently, Gypsy got engaged to a man who’s been her prison pen pal while she’s been behind bars. So it would seem their plans, if not already completely decimated by their respective prison sentences, are truly dashed now.
