On multiple occasions during this episode, the Billions power players find themselves on their knees, just about broken. Take Chuck, who is so desperate to be dominated that he pierces his nipple with a safety pin, much to Wendy’s horror, and then hires a dominatrix who gives him a black eye. Or Wags (David Constabile), who wants to be accepted by Wall Street high society so badly he walks into a prank while wearing a ballgown. Even Bobby is forced to be vulnerable: He admits to Lara (Malin Akerman) that he betrayed her loyalty first, and he takes Rebecca’s (Nina Arianda) shrewd business advice seriously after initially shutting her out.