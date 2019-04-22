What does being “a guy” take? Look at Connerty, who’s finally getting ahead in his war with Chuck – and is doing so by sacrificing his principles. Connerty realizes that Chuck is trying to pit him and Jeffcoat against one another by having them fight over the Krakow case (Jeffcoat doesn’t want to go after a Treasury Secretary; Connerty thinks Krakow is in the wrong and deserves prosecution). So instead of pursuing Krakow, as his morals would believe, Connerty gets dirt on Chuck and finally scores a wiretap permit.