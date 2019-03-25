Billions Season 4, Episode 2 Recap: Axe Meets His Match

Wendy’s not the only woman at Axe Capital anymore. Bonnie (Sarah Stiles) is outspoken, crass, and unlike Wendy, lets it all hang out. They clash, a bit, on the topic of sex during a party. “Sometimes a girl just needs to get railed,” Bonnie says. But Wendy never gets railed, really. She does the railing (and the whipping). What if she doesn’t want to be a dominatrix all the time? What if she just wants vanilla sex? Chuck seems to be only in that mode. Their former dominatrix assures her that he won’t change — even if his dad and all his political allies know about his predilection.