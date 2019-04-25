Closing Up Our Business Didn’t Make Us Quitters

We called it Calliope — named in part for the Greek muse that was known to Ovid as the “Chief of all Muses.” We thought it was fitting, as every item in the shop was inspiring to us, and we hoped others would find inspiration there, too. For us, this wasn’t just a project. It was the byproduct of years of talking about doing a project together that combined our shared passion for design and travel to create a space that brought interesting things from around the world to people who would appreciate them.