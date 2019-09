Teen Spirit is the only film about pop that actually seems to genuinely enjoy it. A scene of Violet dancing to Gwen Stefani’s “Just a Girl” in her bedroom should feel cliche, but Fanning injects so much enthusiasm into it that it’s hard to wipe the smile off your face. After all, that’s the appeal of a film like this — why fight it? (Minghella appears to be in on the joke, which makes it all the more enjoyable. Drunk group dancing to Darude’s “Sandstorm” at a club? I see you, Max.) Violet’s stage appearances are more interesting, largely due to Minghella’s visual choices, which give each performance its own flavor, often synched to the vibrant soundtrack. Violet’s audition rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” is intercut with shots of her singing that same song at various points in her everyday life, moments that she’s tapping into now for added oomph.