A Second Airport Bans Chick-Fil-A Over Its Stance On LGBTQ+ Rights

A second airport — in as many weeks — has banned fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A from opening on the premises due to renewed concerns about the chains problematic stance on LGTBQ+ rights.
Buffalo Niagara International Airport reversed plans last week to open a restaurant after the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority faced criticism from state legislators, CBS News reports.
"As a state entity, the NFTA has a responsibility to avoid doing business with corporations who fund hateful and divisive groups," Sean Ryan, state assemblyman for Buffalo, NY, said in a statement.
In 2017, the Chick-Fil-A Foundation donated a total of $9.9 million to nonprofit groups — $1.8 million of which went to organizations including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Paul Anderson Youth Home in Georgia, and the Salvation Army, a report by ThinkProgress revealed.
Advertisement
The concerns with funding these organizations is that by all appearance they are not supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. At the most, they could be seen as homophobic and harmful. Fellowship of Christian Athletes, who received the bulk of the funds at $1.6-plus million, requires participating students to sign a Sexual Purity Statement promising to not engage in “homosexual acts.” The Paul Anderson Youth Home holds that same-sex marriage is a "rage against Jesus Christ and His values,” and the Salvation Army has a long history of queerphobia.
Due to what they called the company’s “legacy of anti-LGBT behavior,” the San Antonio City Council voted against allowing Chick-fil-A to open a restaurant in the city’s airport, NBC News reported on March 25.
"San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior," San Antonio Councilman Robert Treviño said in a statement.
The company has denied the claims against them in a statement, writing, "To suggest that our efforts in supporting these organizations was focused on suppressing a group of people is misleading and inaccurate."
p.s. if you absolutely crave chick-fil-a, the secret trick to do it yourself is to marinate your chicken in pickle brine for 30 min before coating and frying it.— maura quint (@behindyourback) March 21, 2019
don't go to chick-fil-a. https://t.co/SqvXnpcaSu
Advertisement