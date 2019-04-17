Linda Cardellini: "I had not heard this story before, but when I started looking at the imagery of the woman weeping in this white outfit, that looked very familiar to me. It was actually good for me, because my character is an outsider, and trying to figure out the story through her eyes, that’s really what creates the terror for her. She walks into something she doesn’t really know anything about and [inadvertently] ruins Patricia’s life, and the lives of her children by thinking she’s doing the right thing [and letting her kids out of the closet where Patricia has them trapped.] Anna's ignorance creates the horror for her. The road to hell can be paved with good intentions. Patricia has something under control, and she may have been able to avoid La Llorona’s curse had Anna not interrupted."