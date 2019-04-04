It's National Burrito Day: Here's Where To Find The Best Deals

You're probably familiar with the concept of the Hallmark holiday — holidays whose history are largely based in aggressive marketing campaigns: like Valentine’s Day and Mother's Day.
For such special holidays that celebrate food and food-adjacent ideas (like National Pi Day), we are coining the term "Rewards Card holiday." These holidays are what happen when our favorite food brands conspire to give away free or discounted items on the same exact day, like National Burrito Day.
As these food days become more mainstream, we'll associate the first Thursday in April with the warm burritos smothered in sauce, free guac, and chewy tortillas of National Burrito Day. To get you on the path of National Burrito Day acceptance, here's is a list of places that are celebrating National National Burrito Day:
National Burrito Day Deals
Moe's Southwest Grill is offering $5 burritos at all locations nationwide.
Just for today, Chipotle will be offering free delivery on all burrito orders placed today that exceed a $10-minimum, which, at Chipotle, is not hard to do if you add guac to your order.
Throughout the day, Jimboy’s Taco will be selling its Bean and Cheese Burrito for only $2.50 at participating stores (the offer does not apply to orders placed online or via the app.)
If points are rewards cards are more your style then head over to Qdoba where all purchases made today will be worth three times the points.
El Pollo Loco is going all out and offering a second burrito for free when you buy a burrito and show them this coupon.
While Del Taco might not be giving out “fre sh avoca do” today, it is giving out a free half-pound bean and cheese burrito with your order if you download their app.
