Beyoncé Just Made Your Summer With New Music & A Netflix Special

Just as I was worried I wouldn't have enough songs for my summer 2019 playlist, Beyoncé swooped in to answer my prayers. According to Us Weekly, the singer will be releasing new music this summer — and that's only the half of it. Sources also told the outlet that a documentary is in the works for Netflix "tied to her Coachella 2018 performance."
First thing's first: music. This won't be the new album everyone has been hoping for. Instead, the 37-year-old is apparently releasing a “couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs," a source told the outlet. Further details are sparse, as reps for the singer and Netflix did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
As for the Netflix documentary, the streaming platform has also not commented, but it will apparently be about the singer's unforgettable 2018 Coachella performance that broadcasted live on YouTube to a record-breaking 498,000 people. The documentary, however, will reportedly include footage we didn't get to see the first time around.
Netflix dropped a little tease that the Beyhive thinks was the announcement for Bey's forthcoming collab on a doc.
These are welcome developments, since Beyoncé hasn't released solo music since her 2016 visual album Lemonade. In 2018, she worked heavily with husband Jay-Z, touring together for On The Run II and releasing their joint album, Everything Is Love.
Rumors of the singer's solo return have been plagued by conspiracy theories and fake leaks, including a track list that appeared on Spotify promising collabs with SZA, Rihanna, and her own children. This has understandably made some people extra impatient for new work:
