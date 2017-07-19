The Ultimate Chilled-Out Summer Party Playlist

With the decent weather rumoured to be continuing well into September, it would seem there is ample opportunity to take all the fun stuff outside, namely eating and drinking. Picnics, barbecues, and al fresco evening dinners are some of the best things about summer. But to really make the most of balmy temperatures, you need the perfect accompanying soundtrack.
Now, although no other season has been such a constant muse to musicians, you don't want to go too obvious here – let's leave the Beach Boys' "Surfin' USA" and Mungo Jerry's "In the Summertime" to the advertising industry. Instead you want a carefully curated mix of old and new; some songs might have references to warmer climes, others merely suggest a sunny disposition. And the point of summer entertaining is that it is comparatively lazy and people take their time, so the soundtrack should be a little slower than usual and not get anyone too amped up. It's about savouring time, food and delicious drinks with friends, so don't rush it.
We have put together what we consider an ideal soundtrack for a summer get-together. Just throw it on and all you'll need to worry about is melting ice and adventurous ants, rather than the tunes.
